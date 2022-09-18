Veteran shares how WWE will react if Logan Paul gets booed during his feud with Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on WWE booking Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul.

As confirmed at the recent WWE Crown Jewel press conference in Las Vegas, The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Ultimate Influencer on November 5th in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement has received mixed reviews online as hardcore wrestling fans feel Logan Paul isn't ready for the big match.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell briefly shared his thoughts on the confirmed first-time-ever bout and revealed that WWE actually does not care if fans boo or cheer Logan Paul.

It's evident that the Paul brothers aren't the most well-liked personalities, but they've still proven to be successful draws in boxing.

Mantell felt that WWE didn't have any extended plans for Logan Paul as he might just be booked for a one-match program with the Tribal Chief.

The former manager wasn't surprised by WWE's creative direction for Logan and opened up about how company officials might be perceiving the upcoming Crown Jewel showdown.

"I don't think WWE cares whether he gets booed or cheered. I don't think they have a long-term plan for this. They just want to draw that big number, and hey, the Paul Brothers, they are number one in drawing these gates out of nothing," explained the wrestling veteran. [From 9:00 to 10:00]

Dutch Mantell says Logan Paul's work has grabbed his attention

As we noted earlier, Mantell had no issues seeing Roman vs. Logan inside a WWE ring as he thought it was a fresh match for the audience.

The legendary manager thoroughly enjoyed SmackDown's opening segment, where Logan engaged in a battle of promos with The Bloodline. Mantell was impressed by what he'd seen from Paul and was intrigued to see how he fares against Roman Reigns.

The YouTube sensation seemed up for the task based on his responses at the WWE Crown Jewel presser, as he even took a massive shot at Reigns and his faction.

Reigns vs. Logan is expected to be a unique in-ring spectacle, but could we be in for a massive upset? Sound off in the comments section below.

