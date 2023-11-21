Veteran slams WWE's booking of former Royal Rumble winner since his feud with Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has kept his word of being a fighting champion, defending the World Heavyweight Championship against a plentitude of names since winning the title.

While a program with the world champion is an opportunity for many to elevate themselves, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that things have gone in the opposite direction for Shinsuke Nakamura since he feuded with Seth Rollins.

The King of Strong Style has been cutting ominous promos over the last few weeks, teasing going after an unknown name. The former Royal Rumble winner has also been involved in a short feud with Alpha Academy and defeated Chad Gable on RAW.

Reviewing the match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed that he has no idea where WWE is going with either man. The veteran added that he is also confused about Shinsuke Nakamura's direction since his feud with Seth Rollins.

"Where are they going with either one of these guys? Nakamura has this big program with Seth, and then what?" said Russo. [From 42:22 onwards]

Many believe that Shinsuke Nakamura has been teasing the return of CM Punk in his backstage promos, and the Second City Saint could return to his old hunting ground at Survivor Series.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use the quotes from this article.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.