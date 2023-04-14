Veteran is unhappy with Seth Rollins' WWE gimmick (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Vince Russo recently shared his honest thoughts about Seth Rollins' gimmick.

The Messiah is one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE today. He elicits some of the loudest reactions in whichever arena he enters. Even between the ropes, Rollins is as good as anyone in the business, with his WrestleMania 39 match against Logan Paul being one of the best of the event.

However, Vince Russo has questions about Rollins' current gimmick, about which he opened up on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws. The former WWE writer is perplexed about what The Messiah's character was.

He explained that Seth Rollins simply laughed like The Joker and did little else. Russo also took a shot at WWE's current roster, saying a mid-card talent like Buff Bagwell from the past was much more over than today's wrestlers.

"What is Seth Rollins' gimmick? Like, what is that? What is that, bro? As I am going through the show, you know what's going through my mind? I don't know why he is going through my mind, and bro, he was a mid-carder at best. Buff Bagwell! He was more over than any of these guys, bro. I mean, seriously, Rollins goes out there, he loved the Joker, he loved the music, and he's like, 'I'm gonna use that laugh, and then I'm gonna conduct the fans. That's my gimmick?'" said Vince Russo. [11:55 - 12:47]

Check out the full video below:

Rumor killer on Seth Rollins being unhappy with WWE

It was recently reported that Seth Rollins walked out after being furious over the turn of events at RAW after WrestleMania 39. At the show, The Messiah made his entrance, with fans singing his song. However, he left the ring without addressing the crowd, as his segment was chopped off at the last minute.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling Squashing any rumors, Seth Rollins currently has no plans to leave the WWE.



One of the driving points is the amount of time he gets to spend with his family while on the road and he isn’t looking to change that. Squashing any rumors, Seth Rollins currently has no plans to leave the WWE. One of the driving points is the amount of time he gets to spend with his family while on the road and he isn’t looking to change that. https://t.co/8ychmddh3c

The latest update on the incident is sure to come as a sigh of relief for fans. It was revealed that the rumors of Rollins leaving WWE were false. Furthermore, it was also noted the fact that Rollins was getting to spend time with his wife, Becky Lynch, and daughter, Roux, was another reason why he would not leave WWE.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes