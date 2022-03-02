Veteran still wants Bray Wyatt to leave the wrestling industry (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has reiterated that Bray Wyatt should pursue a career in acting instead of wrestling after leaving WWE.

Wyatt received his release from WWE in July 2021 after 12 years with the company, prompting Russo to suggest he should leave the wrestling business. Since his exit, the two-time Universal Champion has worked alongside special makeup effects artist Jason Baker while filming a movie.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about Wyatt’s non-wrestling ventures. He said the former WWE Superstar could become a horror legend like Freddy Krueger or Jason Voorhees if he focuses on acting:

“‘What’s next for Bray Wyatt in wrestling?’ I’m looking at that [headline] and saying, ‘I pray to God absolutely nothing. I hope nothing is in the future.’” Russo continued, “I mean, again, I’ve said this all the time about Bray Wyatt, bro, there’s no reason this guy can’t be a Freddy or a Jason for the next 20 years. He has that kind of talent.” [1:51-2:18]

In the video above, Russo also discusses Buddy Matthews and Cesaro’s next moves in wrestling after their WWE exits.

Bray Wyatt’s reputation as a creative genius

Windham @Windham6



We wait for the right place.



We wait for the right time.



Then we turn Rome to Ashes.



“Groveling in the muck of avarice”



I believe in you too What do we do now?We wait for the right place.We wait for the right time.Then we turn Rome to Ashes.“Groveling in the muck of avarice”I believe in you too What do we do now?We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. “Groveling in the muck of avarice”🐍 I believe in you too

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, is considered by many to be one of the most creative people in the wrestling business. The 34-year-old performed as several characters in WWE, including a villainous Wyatt Family cult leader and a jovial Firefly Fun House presenter.

In 2019, he returned to the ring as his alter-ego, The Fiend, after a year-long absence from active competition. The horror-themed character went on to feud with many superstars from Wyatt’s past, from Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins to John Cena and Randy Orton.

Wyatt’s last match as The Fiend ended in defeat against Orton at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021. It is currently unclear if he plans to wrestle again.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Should Bray Wyatt leave the wrestling business to focus on acting? Yes No 8 votes so far