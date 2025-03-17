Veteran very worried about Ric Flair’s health: “I love Flair”

A veteran has confessed he’s worried about Ric Flair’s health. He has now spoken up about it.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws with EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo spoke about Ric Flair and confessed that he loved him and was a mark for him. However, he was worried about his health.

Vince Russo was recently called out by Ric Flair, saying that he used his name for ratings. Although the veteran did not understand when he did so, he said that he loved the legendary star, and was a mark for him. He felt that the star should not wrestle again and that he was worried about his health. He stated that at Flair's age, he doesn't want him to experience any unfortunate incidents in the wrestling ring, given that he had a heart attack the last time he wrestled. He refused to apologize for that.

The Hall of Famer has mentioned that he may return to the ring and has not confirmed that he’s done.

“Bro, I love Flair, I’m a freaking mark for Flair. I love Flair. I worry about him. I don’t think the dude should wrestle again. I mean, I’m not going to apologize for that. I don’t want the guy to kill himself in a wrestling ring. I’m not going to say sorry for that." (4:01 – 4:18)

Vince Russo went on to say that he didn’t know why Flair was calling him out, saying that he even puts over Charlotte Flair regularly and does not say a bad word.

“It’s just weird, I don’t know what he’s saying. I love Charlotte. I put Charlotte over to the moon. I don’t know what he’s talking about." (4:28 – 4:36)

Ric Flair has not specified what he meant by his comments.

