[VIDEO] Absent WWE Superstar spotted with Drew McIntyre ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames

An absent WWE Superstar was recently spotted with Drew McIntyre ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames scheduled for November 25, 2023.

McIntyre recently shocked the whole WWE Universe after he attacked Jey Uso and hinted at possibly joining The Judgment Day. However, The Scottish Warrior made it clear during the latest episode of RAW that he was not going to join the fearsome faction; instead, he will only be on their team for the WarGames Match against Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn at Survivor Series.

WWE representative Byron Saxton recently uploaded a video on his Instagram story in which he can be seen alongside Drew McIntyre and absent star Liv Morgan, who has been out for quite some time due to an injury. The stars were meeting with fans to get them excited for the Premium Live Event.

You can check out a tweet from a fan who uploaded Byron Saxton's Instagram story below:

Drew McIntyre sent a message to Randy Orton after the latest episode of WWE RAW

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW kept fans on their toes as Cody Rhodes needed to announce the fifth member of his team for Survivor Series: WarGames before the show concluded.

Fans got what they were hoping for as The American Nightmare confirmed that the fifth member was going to be Randy Orton.

Following the show, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to send a message to his long-time rival. The Scottish Warrior posted a photo of him and The Viper staring down at each other. He also wrote down some lyrics from a famous song called The Sound of Silence.

"Hello darkness, my old friend #SurvivorSeries," McIntyre tweeted.

