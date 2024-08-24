[VIDEO] Drew McIntyre almost breaks character after SmackDown goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 24, 2024 03:30 GMT
McIntyre was in the post-SmackDown dark match (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Of late, as soon as Drew McIntyre enters in front of an audience, "CM Punk" chants immediately break out. After SmackDown went off the air this week, he nearly broke character during his appearance on the blue brand post-show.

For almost one year now, Drew McIntyre has been among WWE's best villains. His character arc has seen him go on what many consider the most entertaining run of his career. His feud with CM Punk will result in a second match as they run it back in Berlin in a Strap Match - a bout announced earlier this week on RAW.

This week, during his dark match against "Main Event" Jey Uso, the latter told Drew McIntyre that if he wanted the crowd to stop chanting for CM Punk, he needed to 'Yeet' with Jey. Drew almost obliged and nearly broke character before attacking Jey.

Jey got a hero's welcome as he normally does. His entrance, perhaps because of how interactive it is, has every crowd going hot and bouncing along. Even for today's relatively mild episode of SmackDown, the crowd was red hot when Jey Uso appeared.

McIntyre, meanwhile, gets ready for the trip to Berlin where he will face CM Punk in a week. They are expected to run it back for a trilogy match as well at Bad Blood based on recent reports.

