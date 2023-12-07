Video emerges of The Rock's heartwarming recent surprise

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation in a signifcant way. WWE and Make-A-Wish celebrated their 40-year relationship in April, and while John Cena is the celebrity with the most wishes granted, with more than 650 granted in 21 years, he is not the only veteran wrestling star that continues to do important work with the charity organization.

The Rock announced in October 2022 that he was donating $100,000 to Make-A-Wish after losing a game of social media "Rock, Paper, Scissors" to Mr.Beast, who also donated $100,000. The future WWE Hall of Famer won The People's Champion Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, but he immediately surprised a teenage Make-A-Wish survivor in the crowd by giving her the award.

The Great One teamed up with Make-A-Wish this week to surprise 21 Wish Kids at Universal Studios in Hollywood, in what was called one of the biggest days ever for the organization. The eight-time WWE champion surprised the Wish Kids and their families during a backlot tour, and then served as their tour guide. The adventure was scheduled to last for one hour, but The Rock ended up spending five hours with everyone.

The Today Show sent cameras to film the 51-year-old wrestler-turned-actor granting his latest Wishes, as seen above. WWE's first-ever third-generation wrestler talked to NBC News reporter Jacob Soboroff about his longtime ties to Make-A-Wish, noting how the organization has always been important to him as his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, granted the first New Jersey Wish in 1983.

It was noted that Make-A-Wish receives a massive boost in support from around the world when they work with The Rock, and he posts about the organization to his near-400-million followers on Instagram, as he did this week.

Make-A-Wish has granted more than 900,000 Wishes since launching in 1980. They cater to children with critical illnesses, aged 2.5 to 18. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has 59 chapters in the United States with operations in 50 other countries through 39 international affiliates. Make-A-Wish CEO Leslie Motter also appeared in the video.

The Rock to be the first WWE champion President?

There have been rumors and speculation on The Rock running for office of President of the United States for several years now. The 2000 Royal Rumble winner has even fueled the rumors with his own comments at times.

While speaking to The Today Show at Universal Studios in the video above, The People's Champion was asked if he wants to become President since he loves helping people so much. The Rock laughed and gave a careful answer.

"Um... here's what I can tell you with 100% certainty and maturity, is that I believe in working hard, controlling the controllables, kicking a**, and giving back. So, that's what I can tell you," The Rock said, laughing.

NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff pointed to how this was not a "no" answer. Rock laughed again and responded.

"You see what I did? ... What I love about days like today is, it's a way for us to show people that there's a lot of good out here, man. So, I like that," he said.

The Hollywood heavyweight also told Soboroff that no matter who wins the U.S. Presidential Election in 2024, he plans to do his best to bring the country together.

