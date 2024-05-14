[VIDEO] Gunther taken out by 10-time champion after RAW goes off the air

The Ring General Gunther is officially in the King of the Ring semifinals and will be looking to secure his spot at the finals in Saudi Arabia. However, his next opponent, 10-time WWE champion Jey Uso, took him out after RAW went off the air this week.

On Monday Night RAW, The Ring General Gunther took one big step ahead in the King of the Ring tournament by defeating Kofi Kingston in a highly competitive match. In the same bracket, "Main Event" Jey Uso defeated Ilja Dragunov, who beat Gunther 995 days ago. WWE teased that rematch twice on RAW this week.

Right as the show went off the air, Jey Uso and the Ring General stood face-to-face, and this continued. While the Austrian star teased joining Samantha Irvin, the referee, and Jey in yeeting, he attacked Uso instead. This forced the 10-time tag team champion to take him out, getting a measure of revenge.

One thing is for sure - even though Jey Uso stood tall this week once RAW went off the air, he won't be a favorite when they have a rematch next week.

The two clashed on the road to WrestleMania, and the Imperium leader won that bout to extend his historic run as the Intercontinental Champion.

It is nice to see superstars at least teasing breaking characters. But for superstars like the Austrian, it's harder to get them to loosen up, even when the cameras stop rolling.

