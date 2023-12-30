[VIDEO] Paul Heyman hilariously walks out on Bloodline star on the final SmackDown of 2023

Paul Heyman appeared briefly in the studio with Corey Graves and Jackie Redmond for the final episode of SmackDown, essentially a "Best of the Year" type of show. The Wiseman hilariously walked out on another Bloodline superstar.

This week on SmackDown, Heyman decided to Facetime the funniest man in the Bloodline, Jimmy Uso. After he picked up the call, the veteran manager hilariously walked away, letting Jimmy blabber whatever he wanted to.

Jimmy would go on to cut a hilarious promo about how The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns wasn't bothered about anything and was probably sitting in front of a fireplace celebrating the festive season with his family.

He denied "hating" on his brother Jey Uso or Roman Reigns. He said the latter wasn't scared about LA Knight or Randy Orton. He seemed to have forgotten Jackie Redmond's name and spoke about The Tribal Chief eating chestnuts and drinking eggnog.

Paul Heyman's "spoiler" about the future of Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

This week, Paul Heyman also appeared on the pre-taped edition on Monday Night.

During the special episode of RAW, Paul Heyman made a proclamation about Roman Reigns' future:

"As special counsel to your Tribal Chief, I offer not predictions but spoilers. For the next 12 months, there will be no challengers unseeding the true GOAT of sports entertainment," said Heyman.

Many are expecting WrestleMania 40 to be the end of Roman Reigns' dominant run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has already crossed 1000 days and will touch 1315 days should he reach WrestleMania 40 with the title.

New Year's Revolution, the special edition of SmackDown this coming week, will feature a Triple threat match between LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles to determine The Tribal Chief's title opponent at Royal Rumble 2024.