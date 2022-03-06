[VIDEO] Roman Reigns finally defeats long-term rival at MSG in big title rematch

Roman Reigns finally defeated Seth Rollins in a huge title match during the recently concluded live event that took place at Madison Square Garden.

Reigns and Rollins last locked horns in a championship bout at Royal Rumble in January. However, the Tribal chief retained the WWE Universal Championship by intentionally disqualifying himself in the match. It is worth noting that Reigns never defeated Rollins in a championship match in all their previous encounters.

Although their latest title bout wasn't televised, Roman Reigns managed to conquer a massive milestone by finally getting the better of his former SHIELD brother.

Tina @wwe_girl08 Seth needs a new argument now cuz our tribal chief beat him clean 🤛 #RomanReigns #SethRollins



(credit to the owner) Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins at the MSG Live EventSeth needs a new argument now cuz our tribal chief beat him clean(credit to the owner) Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins at the MSG Live Event💥🔥 Seth needs a new argument now cuz our tribal chief beat him clean😌💥🤛 #RomanReigns #SethRollins(credit to the owner) https://t.co/mUz5ZofHzw

Reigns dominated his opponent throughout the five-minute match. The champion eventually sealed his victory with the help of a guillotine choke.

Roman Reigns destroys Brock Lesnar in a merciless attack on the same night

The show's main event saw WWE Champion Brock Lesnar put his title on the line against Austin Theory. The Beast Incarnate picked up a dominant victory over the RAW Superstar, following which he was subjected to unprecedented brutality at the hands of his WrestleMania opponent.

Reigns and his entourage unleashed a vicious attack on Brock Lesnar that saw him use the steel steps for multiple blows. Lesnar was covered in blood after Reigns was done with his offense.

The Tribal Chief then held his Universal Championship and the WWE Championship over a prone Lesnar. It took him a while to recover, but Lesnar managed to get up after Reigns left the ring.

The WWE Champion then smiled and nodded for the fans, despite his face being covered in blood, who were chanting his name in unison.

Reigns and Lesnar are set to lock horns in a huge title vs. title championship unification match at WrestleMania 38. Their latest encounter at the live event certainly gave us a taste of what to expect from their clash at the Show of Shows.

Edited by Arjun