[VIDEO] Sami Zayn takes Braun Strowman down using Roman Reigns' signature move

Roman Reigns' Bloodline storyline has had new life injected into it after two years due to Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Zayn's role as the honorary Uce and member of The Bloodline has resulted in epic programming, and it has now poured over to Live Events. He used Reigns' signature move to knock The Monster Among Men down.

The main event of WWE Glasgow saw Braun Strowman teaming up with The New Day to take on The Usos and Sami Zayn in a six-man tag team match.

While The New Day and Braun Strowman pinned the “Honorary Uce” to win the match, there was a moment where Sami Zayn used Roman Reigns' signature move - The Superman Punch.

As you can see below, the Superman punch was enough to get a pop as well as knock Strowman down:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 My man got that Honorary Uce shirt and turned into Goku Sami Zayn out here hitting Braun Strowman with a Superman punchMy man got that Honorary Uce shirt and turned into Goku Sami Zayn out here hitting Braun Strowman with a Superman punch 😭 My man got that Honorary Uce shirt and turned into Goku https://t.co/Lp6vw2Unhq

Sami Zayn recently made Roman Reigns break character on SmackDown

This past week on SmackDown, after Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa lost to The Brawling Brutes as a result of miscommunication between the former and Jey Uso, Roman Reigns came to sort things out.

At one point, Jey Uso said that he didn't care what The Tribal Chief said, instantly making the tension in the arena boil hot. However, Sami Zayn would diffuse the situation by making both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso break character.

While the intention was likely for Reigns to lay a verbal beatdown on Jey Uso, there seems to have been some improvisation done, and even Jimmy Uso was seen covering his face in an attempt to not break character. It seems as if Solo Sikoa was the only one who successfully kept a straight face the whole time.

Fans are enjoying Sami Zayn's addition to The Bloodline, and if The Tribal Chief doesn't like it, it's unlikely that he would push for Zayn to be a part of the story.

One thing is for sure, it has made things far more exciting and has set up an inevitable face turn for Zayn down the line.

