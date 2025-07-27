[VIDEO] WWE continues to pay emotional tribute to Hulk Hogan even after SmackDown

WWE continued to mourn the passing of Hulk Hogan at a recent live event outside the United States. The company paid tribute to Hogan once again during the WWE SuperShow in Mexico City on Saturday.The Hulkster passed away at a hospital in Clearwater, Florida, on July 24 due to cardiac arrest. He reportedly underwent a complicated procedure, which was a spinal fusion surgery, about a month before his death.WWE held a 10-bell salute for Hogan last Friday on SmackDown, with superstars and legends gathered at the entrance ramp. The show was held in Cleveland, Ohio, with the crowd cheering for Hulkamania, unlike his final television appearance on January 6, when the Los Angeles crowd booed him out of the building.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a wrestling fan account, @FadeAwayMedia, shared a video of WWE's 10-bell salute for Hulk Hogan ahead of Saturday's SuperShow inside the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.Tributes have been pouring in since Hogan passed away, from his fans, colleagues, peers, and past and current WWE Superstars. Cody Rhodes even addressed Hogan's death during his segment on SmackDown.Hulk Hogan's wife releases statement following his deathHulk Hogan is survived by his son Nick Hogan and daughter Brooke Hogan, as well as his third wife, Sky Daily. Hogan and Daily were married in September 2023, just two months after their engagement.Sky broke her silence following her husband's death with an emotional tribute on Instagram. She still couldn't believe Hogan passed away and asked fans for prayers for Hogan's family and herself as they go through the tragedy together.&quot;I wasn’t ready for this...and my heart is in pieces. He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time. This loss is sudden and impossible to process,&quot; Sky wrote.She added:&quot;He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home. Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHogan was previously married to Linda Claridge, who is the mother of Nick and Brooke, from 1983 to 2009. His second marriage was to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021.