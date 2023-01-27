Video: WWE shares behind-the-scenes look at Cody Rhodes being scanned for an upcoming launch

While there has been much speculation that Cody Rhodes will appear in this year's WWE game, 2K has confirmed this by showing him being scanned.

WWE 2K23 made an official announcement earlier this week, revealing the upcoming video game's release date, cover, and additional details. Apart from John Cena, who will serve as the cover artist and focal point for this year's Showcase Mode, several other WWE stars have been added to the official roster.

The American Nightmare, who returned to the promotion at WrestleMania 38, is one of the biggest names on the confirmed roster. The 37-year-old has commented, expressing his excitement to be a part of a WWE-franchised game once again.

"I'm incredibly excited about the fanciness of the chance to play as me in the game for the first time in a very long time," Rhodes said. [0:28 - 0:35]

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE games after over seven years

The former AEW star made a triumphant comeback to the company at WrestleMania 38 last year. The American Nightmare, on the other hand, did not appear in the WWE 2K22 series.

Since he was yet to return to the company by the time the game was released, The American Nightmare was not on the roster.

When the company used the 2K label for its gaming series, Rhodes was on the roster for WWE 2K14 in 2013. His most recent appearance in a video game was in WWE 2K17 in 2016. When he first entered the ring in the 2K17 series, he was known as Stardust.

Cody Rhodes is on cloud nine as he prepares to return to WWE games after a nearly seven-year absence. The 37-year-old hopes wrestling fans enjoy his character in the 2K23 game.

He has had three fantastic matches with Seth Rollins since his WWE return. However, Rhodes' last bout against The Visionary before his pec tear surgery was one of the best inside Hell in a Cell in 2022. This will undoubtedly be something that many fans will attempt to replicate in 2K23.

