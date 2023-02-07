"Vince should have fired this liar sooner" - WWE Universe erupts after recently released star opens up on her exit

Triple H has focused more on hiring talent for WWE than releasing them, which is a major shift from how Vince McMahon operated. However, The Game made the call to release Mandy Rose a few weeks back. She recently opened up on her exit from the company, and fans have had their say on the matter.

Mandy Rose enjoyed a career resurgence when she moved from the main roster to NXT. She recruited Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin to form Toxic Attraction, and the trio took over NXT's women's division. God's Greatest Creation captured the NXT Women's Championship within months of joining NXT.

She held on to the title for a record-breaking 413 days before dropping the title to Roxanne Perez in December 2022. It was an abrupt end to a historic reign, and the reasons were revealed later as Mandy Rose was released just a day later. It was reported that she was released because of the sexually explicit content on her website.

Mandy Rose spoke about her release in a recent interview, claiming she was never warned about her release.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I lost the title and got fired the following day. I never had a warning.



I know there is news out there that says I was warned, I never did. It could have been different."



- Mandy Rose

(via The Sessions) “I lost the title and got fired the following day. I never had a warning. I know there is news out there that says I was warned, I never did. It could have been different."- Mandy Rose(via The Sessions) https://t.co/anT2YywMI6

The WWE universe is seemingly not buying this, with a number of fans stating that Mandy Rose is lying.

Mikey 3️⃣count @Mikey_3count @WrestlePurists I may be wrong but didn’t she say previously that she was asked to take down specific content? @WrestlePurists I may be wrong but didn’t she say previously that she was asked to take down specific content?

Hunter @Carroll22__ @WrestlePurists I love Mandy to death and think she is great at what she does but she is lying here bc she literally posted on her site months before she was released that she had to close down her site for a day bc WWE was catching on. She knew what she was doing could get her in trouble @WrestlePurists I love Mandy to death and think she is great at what she does but she is lying here bc she literally posted on her site months before she was released that she had to close down her site for a day bc WWE was catching on. She knew what she was doing could get her in trouble

Red @raj_6909 @WrestlePurists Vince should have fired this liar sooner @WrestlePurists Vince should have fired this liar sooner

Martin Cukic @MartinCukic



She definitely knew what she was doing was wrong. @WrestlePurists She told her subscribers not to leak her stuff because she would get in trouble.She definitely knew what she was doing was wrong. @WrestlePurists She told her subscribers not to leak her stuff because she would get in trouble.She definitely knew what she was doing was wrong.

PerrysBMX @PerrysBMX @WrestlePurists Haha she warned her subscribers that if they kept leaking her stuff she would have to close the site for a while because wwe was catching on @WrestlePurists Haha she warned her subscribers that if they kept leaking her stuff she would have to close the site for a while because wwe was catching on 😂

Tiffany @FABIANSAICHNERS @WrestlePurists She knew it was wrong?? I dont get her using the victim card @WrestlePurists She knew it was wrong?? I dont get her using the victim card

Rozé @Roz99078246 @WrestlePurists She was doing it in secret...she knew what she was doing @WrestlePurists She was doing it in secret...she knew what she was doing

Edz8Ski @Edz8S @WrestlePurists Course she's using the I wasn't warned card 🤣🤣 @WrestlePurists Course she's using the I wasn't warned card 🤣🤣

elenora @Pamaelic @WrestlePurists Her playing victim is very off putting. @WrestlePurists Her playing victim is very off putting.

Benjamin @Benjamin_S_Jr

Maybe



She really need new followers



Help the girl. Subscribe to her OnlyFans (something like that) @WrestlePurists She's still using the VICTIM cardMaybeShe really need new followersHelp the girl. Subscribe to her OnlyFans (something like that) @WrestlePurists She's still using the VICTIM cardMaybe She really need new followersHelp the girl. Subscribe to her OnlyFans (something like that)

Stevenwrestlingfan98 @stevenwwefan98 @WrestlePurists Now she’s changing her story. Once again a white women playing victim @WrestlePurists Now she’s changing her story. Once again a white women playing victim

Mandy Rose was in another WWE superstar's house when she was fired

Mandy Rose told Renee Paquette on The Sessions that she was at Indi Hartwell's house when she got the news. She then spoke a bit about what it felt like after being told about her WWE release.

"I was actually staying at Indi Hartwell's house, Sam, because I stay there sometimes. We became really close. And she was upstairs getting ready for TV because, I never told anyone this story actually, but she was upstairs getting ready becasue we were gonna da a double taping that day and that's why I stayed. And I was like, 'Indi,' I was like, 'I just got fired.' And she's like, 'what?!' She's like, 'shut the f**k up,' like, 'no way,' bla bla bla. And I was like, 'no, I'm serious.' You like at first you like laugh a little bit. You don't know whether you wanna laugh or you wanna cry. So, it was like I got punched but I was like, 'okay, now I really need to think about this and, you know, handle this,' or whatever," Rose added. [12:32 - 13:16]

Mandy Rose has done quite well for herself financially since her release. Being just 32 years old, it is possible that she will make a future return to WWE.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes