Vince McMahon accused of nixing major opportunity for Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has been pushed as a top WWE Superstar ever since Vince McMahon signed her to a developmental contract on May 17, 2012. The daughter of Ric Flair has earned her spot in the company after years of development. While Charlotte has had numerous main event opportunities, a new backstage story claims she lost out on one major happening thanks to Mr. McMahon.

Queen of the Ring hit theaters in March, amid major wrestling controversy, telling the story of women's pioneer Mildred Burke, portrayed by Emily Bett Rickards of CW's Arrow. The movie featured AEW's Kamille as June Byers, WWE's Naomi as Ethel Johnson, AEW's Britt Baker as Debbie Nichols, Mickie James as Fabulous Moolah, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm as Clara Mortensen, James Cornette as a NWA Commissioner, Martin Kove as Al Haft, and Francesca Eastwood as Mae Young. It was reported that Charlotte Flair passed on the role of Byers due to injuries, while Liv Morgan could not play Mortensen due to scheduling.

According to a claim made by QOTR producers, Vince McMahon personally removed the Queen from Queen of the Ring because this was not a major studio production but a small indie release. Seen below, the film's official account on X shared behind-the-scenes footage of Flair training Rickards and then praising the Canadian actress.

It was noted WWE Studios submitted Flair for the movie, but the former Chairman personally pulled her. The role ended up going to Kamille, who's married to Thom Latimer, Flair's ex-husband from 2013-2015.

"The incredible Charlotte Flair training with our lead Emily at OVW in the days leading up to the start of filming. WWE Studios had submitted her for the movie and she was originally cast as June Byers, but we were told Vince McMahon then personally pulled her out because we were a small independent film, not a major studio release," QOTR X wrote.

"Charlotte played a real part in training Emily for the role and we are forever grateful for her involvement. Luckily, Kailey 'Kamille' Latimer was available last minute and took on the role of June, delivering a truly stellar performance. It was her first time acting and she did all of her own stunts. Had Kailey not stepped up when and how she did, who knows what would have happened. She saved the day and we love her so much! Truly a superstar. We will share more behind the scenes soon," QOTR wrote.

Queen of the Ring would have been Charlotte Flair's third role on the silver screen. She portrayed Heather Rockrear in USA Network's Psych: The Movie from 2017 and recently filmed the role of Ms. Perfect in You Lose You Die, for which she recently provided a major "secret project" update.

Charlotte Flair will be competing for WWE MITB spot

WWE SmackDown will air live from Savannah, Georgia, tonight with a go-home build to SNME 39 set for tomorrow night. The episode will also feature more hype for Money in the Bank on June 7.

Charlotte Flair has been announced for a women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on tonight's live SmackDown episode. She will face Zelina Vega and Giulia in the Triple Threat to decide who advances to the PLE. Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley are already confirmed for the six-woman match.

Charlotte Flair has never held a Money in the Bank briefcase. She competed in the inaugural Women's MITB Ladder Match in 2017, then again in 2018, but those were her only outings in the marquee match.

