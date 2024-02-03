Vince McMahon is being completely erased by WWE; note on Brock Lesnar and John Laurinaitis' status

Vince McMahon is being removed from WWE's Superstar page on their site.

Over the years, there have been several names that WWE has removed or stopped associating with. At this time, it appears that the former WWE Chairman is also being added to that list.

Others have received the same treatment over the years, including Hulk Hogan, when a video surfaced of him using racist language.

Now, WWE's former Chairman, Vince McMahon, appears to be in the middle of being erased from the site. As reported previously, his profile on the WWE Superstars page had been giving an error when people tried to click on it, and it did not lead to the detailed page. However, his name was still present next to Mr Fuji and Mr Perfect as Mr McMahon.

That situation has changed now, with his name being completely erased from the page altogether. His profile no longer shows up on the superstar page at all. It appears that WWE decided to erase it.

The WWE Superstar page no longer has his name.

Meanwhile, John Laurinaitis, who was also accused, and Brock Lesnar, who had been implicated in the lawsuit, are still part of the site and have not been removed. Their profiles lead to a detailed view as well.

Vince McMahon is now facing a federal investigation

As the Wall Street Journal reported, Vince McMahon is now facing a federal investigation. The investigators are digging into the allegations surrounding him.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are also talking to other women who said McMahon crossed a line.

John Laurinaitis, meanwhile, has denied the accusations and has said that he was the victim as well, with McMahon as the predator. Fans will have to wait for the investigation to play out and the lawsuit to see what's next for WWE's former chairman.

However, given that he has been removed from the site, the higher-ups in WWE seem to have decided to remove him.

