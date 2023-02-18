Vince McMahon has no creative power as Triple H is still in control of WWE's top storyline, says veteran (Exclusive)

As we approach another WrestleMania, rumors are swirling around about Vince McMahon's alleged influence on the most prominent angle in WWE. While some might buy into the speculation, Dutch Mantell believes that Triple H is still the man in control and that McMahon probably has no creative power in the company.

The storyline surrounding Roman Reigns' world championship and The Bloodline has been so well-received that several fans have even called for WWE to be awarded an Emmy for their efforts.

Sami Zayn's organic rise as a babyface has been incredibly satisfying to watch over the past few months, and Dutch Mantell feels Triple H's team deserves all the credit.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the former manager stated that fans would not have seen the level of creativity offered recently by WWE had Vince McMahon still been impacting the decision-making process.

"You've got to give it to Triple H and the team. I think if Vince [McMahon] was still in the office and had anything to do with creative, we wouldn't be seeing anywhere near this level of creativity from that team," admitted Dutch Mantell. "But now that Triple H is in there and he has calmed them down and because somebody can't push you to be creative." [From 12:36 to 12:58]

Dutch Mantell spent many years working for Vince McMahon and was quite familiar with how the WWE Chairman sometimes dealt with his talents.

Mantell recalled that wrestlers sometimes found it challenging to discuss creative ideas with Vince McMahon, but that hasn't been the case under Triple H's regime. The veteran praised WWE's Chief Content Officer for being wiser with the choices since replacing Vince McMahon.

"Like Vince [McMahon] would do, 'Goddammit, be creative!' I mean, 'What are you doing?' But, with a Triple H in there and with his hand, he doesn't get excited that much, so it's easy to come up with those ideas and leave it up to Triple H to pick and choose what he wants, and I think he has picked wisely," said Mantell. [From 12:59 to 12:20]

Sami Zayn is set to take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Dutch Mantell on WWE smartly improvizing with its booking of Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn emerging as a viable contender to dethrone Roman Reigns would have been an unimaginable prospect many months back.

The former Intercontinental Champion's run with The Bloodline was supposed to be a short-term comedic angle that has now transformed into one of the greatest pro wrestling stories ever told.

While some might feel it was a last-minute call to have Zayn challenge Reigns in Montreal, Canada, Dutch Mantell noted that the company would have targeted the match immediately after Sami started getting over with the crowd.

Like the majority of the WWE Universe, Mantell had high hopes for the upcoming clash, as he explained below:

"Once he [Sami Zayn] started getting over four months ago, they started looking at Montreal then and how close it would be to WrestleMania. Montreal was almost not a stepping stone; it was a mark that they could really go to a huge house. I think a huge pay-per-view audience too, and get Sami over more and get WrestleMania over more. I mean, these things don't happen by accident," said the veteran [Friom 11:59 to 12:33]

Should Sami Zayn be pushed to pull off a monumental upset? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes