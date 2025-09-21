Vince McMahon made a "weird" decision at his birthday party, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon celebrated his 80th birthday last month, throwing a party in New York city. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently commented about McMahon's party, noting a curious aspect of the party.

Among the invited guests was WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who provided some insights on how the party panned out. According to him, only he and John Cena were sitting at Vince McMahon's table. This, according to Vince Russo, was a "weird" thing to see.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"There was another story today that, bro, the only people sitting at his table was John Cena and Teddy Long. That's weird man. That, that is just very very very weird."

What exactly did WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long say?

Teddy Long has worked during Vince McMahon's regime and was one of the popular SmackDown General Managers.

Long shared some details about Vince McMahon's birthday, though he didn't reveal all the specifics of his time at the party. However, he did reveal that he was invited to McMahon's table.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"The first night was very good, just the opening and stuff. I had a really good conversation with Vince [McMahon]. Some of the things I won't repeat because that was between me and him but first thing he said to me was, 'It's so good to see you,' and I thanked him for everything he had done for me and Saturday Night for the birthday party, I went and sat down at the table and the lady said, 'You're Teddy Long? You're at Vince's table.' So the only talents that were at that table were me and John Cena, I believe that was it. I saw R-Truth come down and sit, but he wasn't at the table."

As of now, it remains to be seen what Vince McMahon does next.

