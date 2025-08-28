Vince McMahon had major plans for Conor McGregor at WrestleMania, says former WWE star

At one point in time, Conor McGregor was one of the most popular athletes in the world. A former WWE star revealed that Vince McMahon had huge plans for McGregor at WrestleMania.

Back in 2016, McGregor drew the ire of WWE stars, legends, and fans for claiming that he'd slap everyone from the company's roster. Many responded to The Notorious, who was trying to make himself go viral ahead of his rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

Around the same time, Enzo Amore and Big Cass were one of the most popular tag teams in wrestling. However, there were plans for them to break up, with Amore telling the Julian Dorey Podcast that Vince McMahon told him that he wanted The Real One to face McGregor at WrestleMania.

"Me and Big Cass are breaking up, and they pull him into a room, and we're a tag team breaking up and they tell him what he's doing. And then Vince tells me what I'm doing, and he goes, 'You're going to be the cruiserweight champ, and I want you tweeting at Conor McGregor, picking a fight. We want McGregor for f**king WrestleMania,'" Amore said.

Obviously, the match didn't happen since WWE and UFC were still not under the TKO banner. Enzo Amore broke up with Big Cass in mid-2017 before winning the Cruiserweight Championship a month later. Amore's run ended in January 2018, when the company fired him after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

Logan Paul took shots at Conor McGregor on his latest vlog

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor were rumored to be facing off in a boxing match in India last year before UFC halted those plans. Paul had to bring up McGregor in his latest YouTube vlog after getting booed by the Dublin, Ireland crowd last Friday on SmackDown.

"People are so stupid, especially the Irish. I've decided I hate this city. By the way, what did you expect here in Dublin? ... Everyone's a drunk, washed up failure, including Conor McGregor," Paul said.

Paul was upset after getting hit with an Attitude Adjustment by John Cena. He did get his revenge when he punched the 17-time WWE World Champion backstage ahead of their match at Clash in Paris.

Please credit Julian Dorey and Logan Paul and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quotes from the first and second parts of the article, respectively.

