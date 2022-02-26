Vince McMahon to make special appearance next week

Vince McMahon is making an appearance next week, but not on WWE TV. After a special appearance from Brock Lesnar on the Pat McAfee Show, it looks like that appearance will be topped by none other than The Chairman himself.

During SmackDown, it was announced that Vince McMahon would be a special guest on the Pat McAfee Show next Thursday.

McAfee has become an important voice as a commentator for WWE. His animated nature has added a refreshing take to in-ring action. He joins Michael Cole every Friday on SmackDown.

Before joining WWE, McAfee had his show on YouTube. He is known for being outlandish and informative. After a successful appearance from the Beast Incarnate, it appears the Chairman of WWE will be the next huge name to join the show and spill the beans.

What will Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee talk about?

Lesnar has praised McAfee as one of the best announcers currently in pro wrestling. McMahon must think the same way since McAfee has continued to entertain on Friday nights.

With WrestleMania season upon us, will McAfee ask Mr. McMahon about the Show of Shows? Many things can be discussed, but who knows what is and isn't off the table. Pat is certainly excited about the opportunity to interview Vince McMahon.

McAfee also interviews NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers every week during the NFL regular season. While there are many things that fans and McAfee want to ask Mr. McMahon, we'll have to wait until next Thursday to see what happens.

Until then, McAfee can brainstorm questions and a possible storyline for WrestleMania 38. Will it involve the Chairman in some fashion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

