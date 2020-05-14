Vince McMahon offers hearty congratulations to former WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch

The Man and, well... the man in charge

If it hasn't been clear by now, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is a big Becky Lynch fan.

After Becky's bombshell announcement on Raw this past Monday that she was vacating the WWE Raw Women's Championship to focus on her upcoming pregnancy, we got a sweet look at McMahon and Lynch's interaction afterwards. Check it out, it's pretty adorable.

Vince wasn't finished congratulating one of the biggest draws he's ever had in his company, however. Just a little bit ago, McMahon offered out this tweet, congratulating The Man on her big announcement.

.@BeckyLynchWWE is a world-class athlete who will undoubtedly be a world-class mom. She’s rewritten the book on what it means to be a champion on #WWERaw, and now she’s starting an exciting new chapter. On behalf of the entire #WWE family, congratulations! https://t.co/ELdJEpkEJe — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 13, 2020

It's worth noting that McMahon points out that Lynch "[Rewrote] the book on what it means to be a champion [on Raw]." Not "Women's Champion". But "Champion". Along with calling her "a world-class athlete", this is high praise from arguably the most important figure in pro wrestling history.

We last saw Vince in a cameo appearance during the Money in the Bank match during the PPV of the same name. Both Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles found themselves in McMahon's office - with the chairman promptly ordering the two former WWE Champions to get out.

We wish all the best health and fortune to both Becky and her fiance Seth Rollins during this happy time, especially with the Coronavirus pandemic around the world.