Vince McMahon reportedly didn't find anything funny about comedy WWE duo

WWE's Vince McMahon was reportedly not a fan of Breezango's "Fashion Files" segments and didn't even laugh at any of it.

Tyler Breeze and Fandango started teaming up in May 2016 after turning on their respective partners R-Truth and Goldust. Breezango got really popular with fans due to their "Fashion Files" segments, wherein they made fun of people's fashion sense.

In an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, Fandango discussed Vince McMahon's reaction to the "Fashion Files." He revealed that the WWE chairman has a different kind of humor and didn't really understand their segments. The only reason it lasted was because of its popularity.

"From day one to the last day we did it, Vince did not laugh once," Fandango said. "He did not understand any of the jokes. He didn’t get any of the pop culture, like any of the movies, he did not understand it. He didn’t like it, but he knew the fans liked it so he kept it on his show. He didn’t understand any of it."

Fandango further explained that although McMahon didn't get the humor, he understood that others did.

"There would be people in Gorilla watching the segment and everyone would pop while the segment was airing and Vince would just, I guess this is what they would tell us, Vince would just look around. The dry sense of humor just wasn't his thing, which if you're a 70-something-year-old guy, you're probably not getting Twin Peaks jokes. It's understandable. It's nothing against him, but he didn't like it at all, but he knew that some people did."

Vince McMahon has a strange sense of humor

Vince McMahon is known to have a weird sense of humor. Former WWE writer Vince Russo confirmed this to Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone back in July 2020, even calling McMahon's sense of humor "strange."

"Vince was just a strange dude, bro, like, he really was," Russo said. "To me, the strangest thing about him, and it's really no secret, but bro it's just that sophomoric humor, loving d**dy jokes, and p**sing, and throwing p**s in people's faces, f**ting, that aspect of him blew me away. It was so childlike and so juvenile that, unless you were around him and you saw it with your own two eyes, you wouldn't have believed that guy was capable of being that way. But he had a very juvenile, sophomoric sense of humor."

