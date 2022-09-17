5 Ways to fantasy book Breezango's WWE return

Breezango was a funny pair of fashion-obsessed pretty boys who policed fashion faux pas in WWE. For five years, they entertained crowds while not quite making it big on the main roster. Tyler Breeze and Fandango were released by WWE in June 2021 and have since gone on separate paths.

While the tandem of Breeze and Fandango went without gold on the main roster, they did earn a championship reign on WWE NXT, winning the black-and-gold brand's tag team titles. Since being let go, Fandango has turned into Dirty Dango in NWA, while Tyler has changed his name to Breezus.

WWE Universe could use a good comedy act to freshen up their tag team division, and The Fashion Police might be the right guys for the job. On that note, here are five ways the company can bring back Breezango.

#5). Breezango battles the Maximum Male Models on WWE SmackDown (repeat offenders of fashion crimes)

The Maximum Male Models recently showed off their back-to-school collection. Some in the fashion community could possibly argue that Mansoor and Mace have committed a fashion faux pas. If they're repeat offenders and continue their fashionably offensive actions, they may just run into The Fashion Police.

While the models show off their back-to-school gear and autumn apparel in the ring, Breezango can make their surprising return. The crowd might pop big for the comedic duo making their way to the squared circle to confront the models.

Tyler and Fandango can issue citations to the models for committing a fashion faux pas and public indecency with their outfits. They can also give Max and Maxxine Dupri citations for aiding and abetting a fashion crime. If Maxxine tries to slap Fandango, he can turn it around into a dance before they make their exit.

With the Fashion Police on their tail, it'll only be a matter of time before The Maximum Male Models are busted for their crimes against fashion.

#4). The Fashion Police attempt a fashion makeover for The Viking Raiders on WWE SmackDown

The Viking Raiders' fashion sense comes from a bygone era, while Breezango is on the cutting edge of fashion trends. With their outdated clothes, the burly Erik and Ivar would naturally clash with The Fashion Police, who always have their finger on the pulse of what's hot in fashion.

Breezango could attempt to give the Vikings a fashion makeover, which will likely lead to violence because of Erik and Ivar's revamped, serious demeanor. Breezango can do their best to alter the style of the former War Machine, but those plans might just blow up in their face.

One way Breezango can change Erik and Ivar's style would be to wait until they fall asleep and then bring them to a beauty saloon, Weekend At Bernie's style. The tough guys can get their hair done, along with a manicure and pedicure, in their sleep, which would protect their ferocious personas.

If and when Erik returns from his reported foot injury, this angle could theoretically happen on WWE's blue brand.

#3.) Breezango returns to NXT to go after Pretty Deadly

Breezango was last seen in WWE NXT before their departure from the company. They could return to where they left off as the brand's resident veteran tandem. Fandango and Breeze are former NXT Tag Team Champions, and if they return, it's safe to say there's a great chance they'll be gunning for gold.

Pretty Deadly are the current holders of the Undisputed NXT Tag Team Championship. If the Fashion Police are around, the town may not be big enough for both of them.

Both teams have similar personas of self-obsessed pretty boys. While they could also conceivably work together as a unit somewhere down the line, it may be better if they start as rivals.

Breezango will likely be met with a hero's welcome upon their return to WWE NXT. At the same time, Pretty Deadly is a bonafide heel tandem and could be booked to spoil the welcoming ceremony for The Fashion Police.

#2). The Fashion Police provide a sensual "shoosh please" to Alpha Academy

Another entertaining and humorous tag team that could potentially blend well with The Fashion Police would be Monday Night RAW's Alpha Academy. While Chad Gable loves to "shoosh" others, Breezango can turn that around on him.

Fandango can offer a more sensual version of the "shoosh please" catchphrase and make Gable and Otis uncomfortable with his antics. Some say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but maybe not to the Alpha Academy.

Tyler Breeze and Fandango can even dress up as Gable and Otis in mocking fashion. Breezango can then spend weeks messing with them, driving the Olympian and The Human Wrecking Ball up the wall.

Breezango vs. Alpha Academy could help carry the mid-card division of the tag team scene. In 2022, with The Usos' reign of dominance seemingly becoming insurmountable to overcome, a feud like this probably wouldn't be for any of the tag titles.

#1). Breezango provides fashion emancipation for Shanky

It's clear that Jinder Mahal is trying to restrain Shanky's inner self. He's an intimidating goliath, but on the inside, he's a gentle giant who loves dancing. Perhaps Shanky's dancing isn't the only thing Mahal is holding back.

What if Shanky is secretly a devout fashionista? If he doesn't link up with the heels as part of The Maximum Male Models, Breezango could potentially be the pair that allows this fashion butterfly to take flight.

Shanky and Jinder are currently not being used in a featured role on SmackDown, becoming background fixtures on the blue brand. An angle with Breezango could bring both wrestlers back into a storyline that could span weeks.

The Indian giant could then use the program with Breezango to springboard his career into the singles division. If fans have trouble taking him seriously, the WWE 24/7 Championship could use a new star to revive that division.

