Vince McMahon traveled back to Saudi Arabia after WWE Crown Jewel - Reports

WWE recently held the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last Thursday. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the rest of the touring party had returned back to the United States following the event to produce SmackDown, the following night.

However, as reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMahon has traveled back to Saudi Arabia for business-related discussions. No details have been revealed as of this writing about the details of the meeting.

WWE in Saudi Arabia

WWE signed a 10-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority back in 2018 which saw them host two pay-per-view events a year. The partnership kick-started with the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view which saw the likes of John Cena, Triple H, and The Undertaker in action.

Later in the year, they hosted the first-ever Crown Jewel pay-per-view which saw the long awaited in-ring return of Shawn Michaels as D-Generation X went toe-to-toe with The Brothers of Destruction.

In 2019, they held the Super ShowDown pay-per-view which had The Undertaker and Goldberg's match as the main event. Later that year, The Fiend and Seth Rollins headlined Crown Jewel 2019.

In 2020 and 2021, they held only one pay-per-view each due to the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Goldberg won the Universal championship from The Fiend at Super ShowDown.

The latest Saudi show was the third installment of Crown Jewel, which saw Edge and Seth Rollins open the show in a stellar Hell in a Cell match. There was a solid triple threat match for the SmackDown Women's championship between Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. The show was headlined by Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

If reports are to be believed, the company will be returning to its regular two pay-per-views a year schedule from next year.

It appears that Saudi shows are always loaded with special attractions and it's one of the few nights a year where we get to see some high profile clashes. Crown Jewel 2021 was a solid show and has certainly set the benchmark for future Saudi events.

