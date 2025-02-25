Vince McMahon's family won't disclose major personal detail about him, says ex-WWE writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has been quiet, and for good reason. There has hardly been any positive news about him since the summer of 2022. According to ex-WWE writer Vince Russo, there's one major personal detail about McMahon that no family member will reveal.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke to EC3 and host Dr. Chris Featherstone about Vince McMahon, his post on January 10, and his overall future.

Vince Russo said that there's one thing that nobody knows except for the McMahon family - about the physical and mental well-being of the ex-WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Russo noted that he doesn't think any McMahon family member will disclose how his health is:

"Out of all the things we don't know and we can only speculate - the one thing I wish I knew is what his health is [like]. That's really going to determine where he [Vince McMahon] goes and what he does. We'll never know. A guy like Vince and the McMahon family will never let you know. I just wonder physically and mentally, where he's at." [From 07:22 to 08:00]

You can watch the full video below:

Vince McMahon was spotted at the SuperBowl in New Orleans

There were a lot of questions about Vince McMahon, especially when he sported a new look, completely removing the natural grays in his hair and having brown dye as well as facial hair for the first time in years.

However, it looks like he has reverted to his older appearance. As you can imagine, McMahon has been as quiet as one can be during his disgraceful exit from WWE and TKO - where he held a significant role, but one that was volatile due to the allegations made against him.

McMahon was spotted at the 2025 Super Bowl, taking a seat alongside friends and family, including The Undertaker, his son Shane McMahon, and his grandchildren. The photo appeared to show him in a relatively good state, although it's admittedly hard to make a statement based on an image and video circulating around.

As for his wife, Linda McMahon, who he has been separated from for years, she was present and a key part of the Senate hearing - for which her children Shane and Stephanie McMahon were present, as was her son-in-law, the head of WWE creative - Triple H. Vince Russo described The Game's presence in that event as "insane."

