Vince McMahon's impressive selfless act for WWE fans revealed

TNA Wrestling's Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) shed light on a selfless act by Vince McMahon for WWE fans. The former Chairman of the Stamford-based company allegedly bore a significant financial cost to greenlight a match.

The Showoff recently spoke in an interview on KVIA ABC-7. He recalled wrestling John Cena in a Steel Cage Match at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout took place at a House Show in December 2012.

Nic Nemeth stated that it was one of his favorite matches against The Cenation Leader. He noted that there were only eight minutes remaining on the show for their match, and going beyond the curfew would invite extra charges of half a million dollars.

"One of my absolute favorite matches I ever had with him was at Madison Square Garden in a steel cage, not televised, and here's the best part. There is a curfew at MSG, and if you don't hit that curfew, the bill becomes a half a million dollars more. Everyone at MSG gets excited, and we're excited to be there, and we're down to the main event in a steel cage and we're about to go out, and there's eight minutes till, 'Hey after this there's half a million dollars on Vince's tab,'" Nemeth said.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion added that he and John Cena approached Vince McMahon, who gave them his approval to proceed with the match without caring about the finances. Nemeth noted that Vince McMahon told them to give the fans full value for the money they spent on tickets. The 45-year-old mentioned that they wrestled for half an hour.

"I'm like, 'What are we doing? We can't shortchange these guys.' He [John Cena] goes, 'Absolutely not. We're talking to the boss.' Boss goes, ‘Give them their money's worth.' We went out there for 30 minutes… Those moments are the things that people don't see on TV, and that's what makes it extra special to us behind the scenes," Nemeth added. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Another former WWE World Champion recently heaped praise on Vince McMahon

Despite the recent controversies, several WWE Superstars from back in the day have had so many good things to say about their former boss, Vince McMahon.

Speaking to Eduardo Bates in a Spanish interview that aired earlier this month, former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio claimed that WWE's golden period existed because of Vince McMahon. He added that the 80-year-old was the mastermind behind the industry. Del Rio credited Mr. McMahon for the wrestling as it exists today.

Alberto Del Rio is currently signed to AAA Wrestling. He is a prominent name in Mexican wrestling. However, due to his past controversies, he hasn't been featured in any of the shows with crossover storylines with WWE.

