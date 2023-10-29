Vince McMahon spotted in a new look at Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Vince McMahon attended the highly anticipated Boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. The former WWE CEO was seen in a new look at the event.

The 78-year-old made his return to the global wrestling juggernaut earlier this year to oversee a sale. Shortly after, WWE was acquired by Endeavor, and TKO Group Holdings was formed. However, Vince is reportedly no longer involved in the creative decisions, and the sole power resides with the Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

Mr. McMahon seems to be enjoying his time away from micromanaging the weekly television broadcasts as he was recently spotted in Saudi Arabia, along with The Undertaker, for the Boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Other than walking with a cane, the current Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings was also seen in a new look, as he was no longer sporting a mustache.

Vince McMahon referred to Saudi Arabia as WWE's new home

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker also took part in a media scrum before the Boxing match where the former WWE CEO addressed Dana White's recent comments about him.

White recently stated that Vince tried to screw him in the past but is a great business partner now. The 78-year-old responded by saying that he does not do business that way.

“Please… I don’t do business that way. I don’t bust anybody’s chops… unless they get in the way. Dana and I get along very well. He’s really a good guy,” Vince McMahon said. “We’re good partners and good businessmen. [If] you’re a good businessman, you get along.” [H/T Wrestle Zone]

Vince McMahon also talked about WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia, calling the country their home.

“Well there’s Crown Prince, it’s going to be —[Vince realizes his error] Oh, Crown Prince, we might meet him later on. It’s Crown Jewel, quite frankly,” Vince McMahon stated. “We're [WWE] will be here next week, and this is our home.” [H/T Wrestle Zone]

Vince McMahon's involvement in running WWE shows has decreased drastically since Endeavor took over the Stamford-based promotion. However, Endeavor's CEO, Ari Emanuel, reportedly has a vision for how he can use the worldwide notoriety of the 78-year-old.

