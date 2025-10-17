Vince McMahon Trial: Fans Greet Former WWE Chairman As He Arrives [VIDEO]

WWE's co-founder, Vince McMahon, recently made an appearance in a court case. The 80-year-old was greeted by fans upon his arrival for the trial.Vince McMahon has been part of many controversies in recent times. The former WWE Chairman was involved in a car accident in Westport in the summer, after which he received misdemeanor summons for reckless driving. He recently made an appearance in court for the case's trial. According to a recent report, McMahon was offered special probation by the court, which will see his criminal charges dismissed in a year if there are no violations by him in the probation period. Mr. McMahon was also asked to pay a $1000 charitable donation.Marissa Alter of News12CT recently uploaded a video on X/Twitter in which Vince McMahon can be seen arriving in his car for the trial. In the clip, fans can be seen waiting to greet Mr. McMahon.Check out the video below:Bully Ray believes Vince McMahon could show up in WWE for John Cena's retirement Before WWE announced that John Cena would retire after one last appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025, Bully Ray talked about the possibility of Vince McMahon making an appearance for Cena's final match.During an August 2025 edition of Busted Open After Dark, Ray speculated that the 17-time World Champion could wrestle in his final match in Boston. The legend also highlighted that Vince McMahon had a major influence on Cena's career, so fans won't mind seeing the former WWE Chairman for The GOAT's retirement match.&quot;[John] Cena's last match will be in Boston, or his last appearance will be in Boston. People are going to be crying their eyes out for John's retirement. It's going to be a very emotional night. People will be very, very happy, tears of joy, a little bit of sadness, and Vince [McMahon] is the guy that gave John his opportunity. Stephanie [McMahon] is the one who truly gave John his opportunity cause she heard him rapping in the back of the tour bus,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment in some capacity.