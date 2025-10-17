  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Vince McMahon Trial: Fans Greet Former WWE Chairman As He Arrives [VIDEO]

Vince McMahon Trial: Fans Greet Former WWE Chairman As He Arrives [VIDEO]

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 17, 2025 11:16 GMT
Vince McMahon is the former chairman of WWE [Image credits: wwe.com]
Vince McMahon is the former chairman of WWE [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE's co-founder, Vince McMahon, recently made an appearance in a court case. The 80-year-old was greeted by fans upon his arrival for the trial.

Ad

Vince McMahon has been part of many controversies in recent times. The former WWE Chairman was involved in a car accident in Westport in the summer, after which he received misdemeanor summons for reckless driving. He recently made an appearance in court for the case's trial. According to a recent report, McMahon was offered special probation by the court, which will see his criminal charges dismissed in a year if there are no violations by him in the probation period. Mr. McMahon was also asked to pay a $1000 charitable donation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Marissa Alter of News12CT recently uploaded a video on X/Twitter in which Vince McMahon can be seen arriving in his car for the trial. In the clip, fans can be seen waiting to greet Mr. McMahon.

Check out the video below:

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Bully Ray believes Vince McMahon could show up in WWE for John Cena's retirement

Before WWE announced that John Cena would retire after one last appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025, Bully Ray talked about the possibility of Vince McMahon making an appearance for Cena's final match.

During an August 2025 edition of Busted Open After Dark, Ray speculated that the 17-time World Champion could wrestle in his final match in Boston. The legend also highlighted that Vince McMahon had a major influence on Cena's career, so fans won't mind seeing the former WWE Chairman for The GOAT's retirement match.

Ad
"[John] Cena's last match will be in Boston, or his last appearance will be in Boston. People are going to be crying their eyes out for John's retirement. It's going to be a very emotional night. People will be very, very happy, tears of joy, a little bit of sadness, and Vince [McMahon] is the guy that gave John his opportunity. Stephanie [McMahon] is the one who truly gave John his opportunity cause she heard him rapping in the back of the tour bus," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment in some capacity.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications