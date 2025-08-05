Vince Russo Accuses Eric Bischoff of Bullying People: "I Don't Work That Way" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo struggled to get along with Eric Bischoff during their time together in TNA and WCW. In a new video, the 64-year-old explained why he and the legendary wrestling executive frequently clashed behind the scenes.
Russo was WWE's head writer when RAW often drew high television ratings during the Attitude Era. He and Bischoff initially crossed paths in WCW in 2000 before working alongside each other again in the early 2010s in TNA.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling host Mac Davis, Russo claimed Bischoff bullied people to get his way backstage:
"Eric and I tried to get along. We were never going to get along. We have two completely different work styles. Eric's all about power. I'm all about getting my freaking hands dirty. Eric is all about having people fear him and bullying people. I don't work that way." [From 04:41 – 05:00]
Watch the video above to hear Russo disclose details about the extraordinary TNA meeting that resulted in his resignation.
Vince Russo on Kimberly Page's view of Eric Bischoff
From 1994 to 2000, Diamond Dallas Page's ex-wife Kimberly was one of the most prominent women on WCW programming. She was best known as an on-screen valet and Nitro Girl.
According to Vince Russo, Kimberly thought Eric Bischoff interacted differently with people in WCW than he did outside of work:
"Bischoff was DDP and Kimberly's next-door neighbor, and Kimberly did an interview where she basically said, 'Bro, when we're at home and him and his wife come over and we go out on couples [dates], he's the greatest guy you wanna know. When I'm at work with him, I don't know who he is.'" [From 1:18 – 1:40]
In the same video, Russo recalled how Bischoff reacted when Hulk Hogan allegedly blocked Bret Hart from joining TNA.
