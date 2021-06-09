"You could pay them 10 million dollars, they're going to be miserable" - Vince Russo on Aleister Black's WWE release (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo thinks creative people like Aleister Black are never going to be driven by money in the wrestling business.

Black received his release from WWE last week after four years with the company. The former NXT Champion has spoken on his Twitch stream and on Renee Paquette’s podcast about various WWE storylines that never came to fruition.

Russo discussed Black’s exit with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo. He said having a creative outlet was more important to Black than earning more money.

“When you’ve got a creative individual like Aleister Black, who’s coming up with all these ideas, who’s working on this gimmick, you know he’s eating, he’s sleeping, he’s drinking it,” Russo said.

"When you take away that creativity from someone who’s creative, all the money in the world is not gonna make that person happy. You strip them of that, they need that outlet. When they don’t have it, you could pay them 10 million dollars, they’re going to be miserable.”

Watch the video above to find out more of Russo’s thoughts on WWE’s decision to release Aleister Black. He also used Elias and Raven as examples of two people whose ideas have not been received well by WWE’s creative team.

Vince Russo on Aleister Black being another “replaceable” WWE star

AJ Styles and Aleister Black

The majority of WWE Superstars appear on NXT television for several months or years before moving to RAW and SmackDown.

Using Aleister Black as an example, Russo said the transition from NXT to the main roster has become a "factory" where everyone feels "replaceable."

“They’re all replaceable parts,” Russo added. “That’s the way they built the system. They put everybody through that factory. You saw something you don’t like? ‘You’re out, bring in the next robot.’ That’s what it is. That’s the environment.”

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 2, 2021

I appreciate all the support over the past few days. Still feeling good, motivated and driven. A huge sense of relief came and the realization that with cuffs and restrictions I could create all that, cuffs that I now no longer have. Feeling pride in all I have done and will do. — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 5, 2021

Aleister Black (now known as Tommy End) was not the only WWE Superstar to receive his release last week. Braun Strowman, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were also released on the same day.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Arvind Sriram