Vince Russo believes 330lbs WWE star should have been wearing a thong for his match on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the 'Trick or Street Fight' between Otis and Matt Riddle on RAW.

This week on RAW, Riddle took on Otis in a Halloween-themed match, named after the Halloween tradition "Trick or Treating." The Original Bro was dressed as WWE star Ezekiel. Otis and Chad Gable, however, recreated the iconic Saturday Night Live "Chippendales Audition" sketch and were dressed as Chris Farley and Patrick Swayze respectively.

Riddle eventually won the match after delivering an RKO to the Alpha Academy member who had a pumpkin on his head, courtesy of Elias.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that in order to properly recreate the Swayze-Chris Farley gimmick, Otis should have been "wearing a thong."

"I had a question here. They come out and they do the Swayze-Chris Farley gimmick," said Russo. "However, here's the thing. This was 32 years ago. Like, how many people had no idea what they were trying to do and they did it poorly too. I mean, if you're going to do that bro, Otis needs to be wearing a thong. I was just very surprised because I'm like, you know, you guys are all about the 18 to 49 demo, who's getting this from 32 years ago?" [57:45 - 58:37]

Vince Russo is not a huge fan of the Alpha Acdemy's work in WWE

Vince Russo has never been a fan of Otis and Chad Gable's work in WWE.

Alpha Academy are one-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champions. They defeated RK-Bro back in January. However, their victory was not well-received by Russo, who claimed that the duo had no "heat" as heels:

"Bro, here's their logic. RK-Bro does not need the tag titles," Russo said. "Okay fine, they don't need the tag titles, they're over, they're babyfaces, they're popular, they're selling merch, the kids love them, the whole nine yards. Are you going to sit there and tell me Chad Gable and Otis have heat? There isn't a tag team with heat to but the belts on. We don't care about Gable and Otis, they don't have heat."

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Alpha Academy should just go babyface at this point.



#WWERAW Chad Gable and Otis as Chippendales.Alpha Academy should just go babyface at this point. Chad Gable and Otis as Chippendales. Alpha Academy should just go babyface at this point. #WWERAW https://t.co/RPQ4TcUYg1

Otis and Chad Gable are prominent parts of the red brand. The duo have emerged as one of the most entertaining tag teams in WWE in recent months. While they are currently not in the title picture, the pair are well-liked by fans for their comedic work.

