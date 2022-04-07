Vince Russo explains how Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre can reach the next level in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes the likes of Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will only be viewed as larger-than-life superstars if WWE’s storytelling improves.

Lashley and McIntyre picked up victories over Omos and Happy Corbin, respectively, in one-on-one matches at WrestleMania 38. The two heavyweights also feuded against each other in 2021, with The All Mighty defeating the Scot at WrestleMania 37 to retain the WWE Championship.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s when RAW regularly drew its highest television ratings. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, he highlighted his concerns with WWE’s current writing:

“If you’ve got a Drew here [high level] and a Lashley here [high level] and the writing creative is here [low level], what happens? This happens [superstars fall to a low level]. It needs to go like this [WWE’s writing matches the superstars’ high level]. That’s the difference, bro.” [13:10-13:25]

Why Vince Russo thinks WWE writers should listen to superstars

Vince Russo used to have in-depth conversations with superstars before writing storylines for them in the Attitude Era.

More than two decades later, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion believes WWE’s current writers should use that same approach:

“They [superstars] are thinking about their character 24/7. When their head hits the pillow in the hotel room, they’re thinking of the character. When they get up and they’re in the shower and they’re eating breakfast, they’re constantly [thinking]. How do you not take that feedback from them?!” questioned Russo. [14:10-14:29]

Russo also said he hopes WWE’s strategy of promoting shows around the company’s brand and not individual superstars has changed. His comments came after WWE executive Triple H recently stated that he does not want people who resemble next door neighbors to become top stars.

