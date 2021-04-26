"I'm putting him over!" - Former WWE writer on how he would book Daniel Bryan's retirement [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has gone into detail on how he would write Daniel Bryan's retirement storyline.

In the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer explained that he would cite Daniel Bryan's history of injuries and medical issues in the storyline. Russo also said he would have the leader of the Yes Movement amass a losing record heading into retirement.

However, Russo also stated he would ultimately put Daniel Bryan over, having him win a world title in his last match, before relinquishing it the following night on Monday Night RAW. Russo explained:

"Let's look at this realistically," said Russo, "We all know about the health issues, we all know about the neck issues. I would kind of handle that as a shoot. And I would kind of handle that like, still let him work the next four or five months, let him work with whoever he wants to work with. Ask him. You want to work with AJ? Put him on RAW… I would have him have a losing record… I don’t know if this has ever been done before. And I don’t know where we are at that point with the champions. But I would give him a fifty-fifty record, he’s probably losing a little bit more than he’s winning. He’s winding down, saying, 'I don’t know how many matches I’ve got left in me.' The whole nine yards."

Russo continued:

"Then I would have him say, 'You know what? I’ve made a decision. But I’m going to ask the WWE out of respect for me, I just want that one more big match. I want that one more big match to be my last match.' If it’s me, and that one last match is a title match, I’m putting him over! I’m putting him over and I’m having him relinquish the belt the next night. This guy deserves that."

Vince Russo worked as Lead Writer for WWE from 1997 to 1999, before leaving to join WCW.

Daniel Bryan's future in WWE

Daniel Bryan's wrestling future appears to be uncertain. In a recent interview with BT Sport, the former WWE Champion said he felt a "detachment" during his WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns and Edge. Bryan explained:

"It was really bizarre," Bryan said. "It's taken me time to fully process what the experience was like because it wasn't like a normal thing. I felt very out of body in it. When I'm wrestling, I feel everything and feel like I'm enjoying it. This was weird, I was out there, and it felt like I was detached."

Daniel Bryan is scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship this week in his "last shot" at the title.

