Vince Russo reveals why he doesn't watch NXT

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently revealed the real reason why he doesn't watch NXT.

With Triple H at the helm, NXT was able to carve out its unique identity as the third brand in WWE. However, reports emerged that Vince McMahon was not happy with the brand. Higher-ups in the WWE believed that the NXT superstars were "too small and too old."

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo mentioned that the current NXT product did not interest him. Russo detailed that whenever he watched NXT, he saw only average performers. The former WWE writer felt that the black and gold brand could have put on great shows that drew better audiences with only a fraction of their current budget. He also suggested that NXT did not align with McMahon’s vision of a developmental brand and so corrective measures were taken to rebrand the promotion.

“The reason I don't watch NXT is because I saw everyday joes. Every time I tried it out that's what I saw. So bro let's look at NXT, the payroll is $15 million for a lot of people that look average. You can't find $5 million worth of average talent and do 700,000? Of course, you could bro. This move is a no brainer. but like I said bro, is this a move Vince McMahon would have made without that buffer Nick? Probably not," Vince Russo said.

The mood at the PC today ahead of tonight’s NXT show…. hooooooo boy. Tensions running high to say the least. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 10, 2021

Backstage tensions were high at NXT this past week following the release of several superstars, bringing the future of the promotion in question.

Vince Russo believes NXT was designed to target niche audiences

Russo suggested that the NXT product was designed for a niche audience. He compared it to ECW, and said both promotions failed to capture the masses. In comparison, during the Attitude Era, the main idea was to attract the masses with the product because he believes that is where the money lies.

