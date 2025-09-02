Vince Russo on Brooke Hogan Advising Hulk Hogan Not to Marry Sky Daily (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan married his third wife, Sky Daily, in 2023. Former WCW and WWE writer Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on Brooke Hogan's comments about her father's relationship with the yoga instructor.

Ad

Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 at his home in Clearwater, Florida. After her father's death, Brooke told radio host Bubba the Love Sponge that she had no problems with Sky personally. However, she raised concerns with her father about Sky's links to the Church of Scientology.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. During the episode, he addressed Brooke's issue with her father marrying Sky.

Ad

Trending

"When he started dating his wife, Sky, she was really starting to pressure him to get married," Russo said. "This is through Brooke now, and Brooke kept telling him, 'Dad, you don't have to marry her. If you don't wanna get married, don't get married.' She even said, 'Use me. Say I don't like her. Use me as an excuse.'"

Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Russo's take on Sky Daily reportedly filing a medical malpractice lawsuit following Hulk Hogan's death.

Vince Russo on Hulk Hogan's alleged remark about Sky Daily

Before his wedding to Sky Daily, Hulk Hogan was married to Linda Claridge from 1983 to 2009 and Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021.

Vince Russo added that Hogan allegedly told his daughter he had to marry Sky because she "knew too much" about him.

Ad

"And then she [Brooke Hogan] says one day out of the blue he called her and said, 'I'm getting married,' and she was like, 'What?' And he basically said to her, 'If I don't marry her, it won't be good. She knows too much.' And that's all he would say."

In the same episode, Russo explained why he was confused about the details of Hogan's memorial service on August 5.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!