Vince Russo on Brooke Hogan Advising Hulk Hogan Not to Marry Sky Daily (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan married his third wife, Sky Daily, in 2023. Former WCW and WWE writer Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on Brooke Hogan's comments about her father's relationship with the yoga instructor.
Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 at his home in Clearwater, Florida. After her father's death, Brooke told radio host Bubba the Love Sponge that she had no problems with Sky personally. However, she raised concerns with her father about Sky's links to the Church of Scientology.
Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. During the episode, he addressed Brooke's issue with her father marrying Sky.
"When he started dating his wife, Sky, she was really starting to pressure him to get married," Russo said. "This is through Brooke now, and Brooke kept telling him, 'Dad, you don't have to marry her. If you don't wanna get married, don't get married.' She even said, 'Use me. Say I don't like her. Use me as an excuse.'"
Watch the video above to hear Russo's take on Sky Daily reportedly filing a medical malpractice lawsuit following Hulk Hogan's death.
Vince Russo on Hulk Hogan's alleged remark about Sky Daily
Before his wedding to Sky Daily, Hulk Hogan was married to Linda Claridge from 1983 to 2009 and Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021.
Vince Russo added that Hogan allegedly told his daughter he had to marry Sky because she "knew too much" about him.
"And then she [Brooke Hogan] says one day out of the blue he called her and said, 'I'm getting married,' and she was like, 'What?' And he basically said to her, 'If I don't marry her, it won't be good. She knows too much.' And that's all he would say."
In the same episode, Russo explained why he was confused about the details of Hogan's memorial service on August 5.
