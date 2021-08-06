Vince Russo on Bully Ray accidentally injuring his former boss

Vince Russo has given the full story behind Bully Ray’s infamous powerbomb on former TNA President Dixie Carter.

Although Russo is best known for his time as a WWE and WCW writer, he also worked as a consultant for IMPACT Wrestling (formerly known as TNA). In 2014, Bully Ray powerbombed Carter through a table in one of the most memorable moments in the company’s history.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo recalled how Carter suffered some injuries when she took the powerbomb. He also spoke about her negative reaction when he advised her against doing the spot.

“Bubba [Bully Ray], without a shadow of a doubt, is one of the safest workers in the world, and he’s gonna take care of her,” Russo said. “Bro, she had never taken a single bump in her life. So I remember I called her because I was consulting at the time. I was like, ‘Dixie, you can’t do this, you can’t do it.’ Bro, she got hot at me. ‘How dare you tell me I can’t go through a table.’ She got hot at me! Sure enough, bro, goes through a table. Bro, she broke like four bones.”

Vince Russo clarifies that Bully Ray was not to blame

Bully Ray and Dixie Carter

A veteran of the wrestling business, Bully Ray debuted in 1991 before making his name in ECW and WWE in the 1990s and early 2000s. He went on to work for TNA between 2005 and 2014 before returning for a short spell in 2015.

Vince Russo reiterated that Bully Ray was not at fault for Dixie Carter suffering injuries in the powerbomb segment. He believes the former TNA President would have broken bones regardless of who she was in the ring with.

“Like I said, bro, he’s the safest worker in the world,” Russo added. “And I knew he was gonna take care of her and everything else, but my thing was she had never taken a bump, so you know she was gonna be so tight and so scared. Bro, she’s gonna get hurt. It has nothing to do with you taking care of her. When you’re afraid you’re gonna get hurt, bro, you’re gonna get hurt.”

Bully Ray was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2014. He also joined the WWE Hall of Fame alongside D-Von Dudley in 2018.

