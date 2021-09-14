"Most ridiculous freaking rule ever" - Vince Russo calls out WWE for major illogical rule (Exclusive)

In WWE, champions are allowed to retain their gold even if they get intentionally disqualified. Vince Russo is not a fan of this rule, as on-screen villains could take advantage of the same to prevent losing their titles "every single time."

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo highlighted his own experience in dealing with the aforementioned rule outside of WWE.

"That is the most ridiculous freaking rule ever in the annals of professional wrestling, and to this day, they [WWE] have not changed that," said Vince Russo. "Bro, I was working a little indy group in Colorado. That was the first thing I did - you lose the title if you get counted out or disqualified because everybody would do that every single time, especially if you're a heel. A heel would do that every single time, bro."

During this week's Legion of RAW, Russo also gave his honest opinion on the 24/7 title segments and predicted Big E's Extreme Rules opponent, as well as the match result. You can check it all out in the video posted below:

"Look at those legitimate rules" - Vince Russo's suggestion for WWE

Russo believes it's about time WWE's higher-ups updated some of the old rules that haven't aged well over the course of history.

He suggested they take a look at UFC's rules to ensure higher believability in wrestling entertainment storylines.

"Bro, we need to look at these rules in 2021. They don't work, man. All you have to do, bro, is, 'Okay, let's put our rules next to UFC.' In UFC, could the champion leave the cage and still be the champion, bro? That's all you have to do - look at those legitimate rules." Russo continued, "I just wish they would look at everything as a whole, man. It's the same thing over and over and over and over again."

Legion of RAW (9/13): RAW Review w/Vince Russo, WWE Championship Match, Big E Cashes In MITB? https://t.co/U41ML63mCw — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 14, 2021

Should WWE Superstars lose their titles if they get intentionally disqualified in championship matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read

If any quotes are used from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Vince Russo doesn't think even The Rock can boost WWE's ratings! Click here for more.

Edited by Kaushik Das