"They can't defend that" - Vince Russo claims that ratings 'killed the WWE', suggests a major solution for the issue (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has suggested that WWE might switch to a streaming service in order to avoid receiving criticism for their ratings.

WWE has always been a TV product and that is where the company has made its name. Analytics such as viewership, revenue, etc are far too easily trackable for a TV product. However, WWE has seen a drop in numbers in recent years, which, according to Russo, has killed the product.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE struggles to defend itself from poor ratings.

"Bro I think they want to go to a streaming service because if they go to a streaming service, there's no such thing as ratings anymore and the ratings are what killed the WWE. Everytime the ratings is brought up, they can't defend that," Russo said.

He believes WWE would follow a route similar to HULU or Amazon Prime's streaming service.

"They would love that to go away, that goes away if you hook on with a streaming service, there are no ratings with HULU and Amazon Prime and all that. I think that's the route they wanna go but again bro, with the current situation, how many suitors are there going to be man?" [14:45 - 15:20]

Vince Russo previously claimed that FOX and USA Network executives are clueless regarding WWE's downfall

In the past, Vince Russo claimed that FOX and USA Network executives didn't have any idea of the real reasons behind WWE's recent downfall.

Speaking on a previous edition of Legion of RAW, the wrestling veteran was highly critical of WWE's poor booking. He even suggested that both RAW and SmackDown felt like televised house shows.

Russo said:

"You know, bro, again, we just sound like broken records. We're just watching televised house shows. And you know what? The networks don't know the difference. The networks could not tell you why wrestling numbers are going down, especially with the WWE."

