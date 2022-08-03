"The casual fans are not going to give a cr*p" - Former WWE personality claims that Triple H and co. booked Seth Rollins' recent match to satisfy the "marks" (Exclusive)

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins was booked for a singles match against Montez Ford.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo indicated that he wasn't a fan of WWE's booking. He further noted how only the hardcore fans would care about a 15-minute bout between Rollins and Ford.

The wrestling veteran even differentiated the casual fans' perspective from the hardcore fans:

"If that is the reason, and you know, we see the two new girls coming out with Bayley, bro, they're booking for the fans they already have. The hardcores and the marks are gonna go nuts," said Russo. "Bro, as soon as I saw Rollins and Montez Ford, I'm like, 'Okay, bro, this is 15 minutes and the marks going to go crazy over this and the casual fans are not going to give a cr*p.' So yeah, I agree with you Chris but again, when you're going after that mass audience that's for all the wrong reasons bro." [38:30 – 39:10]

Seth Rollins has his sights on Roman Reigns once again

In the aftermath of SummerSlam 2022, Seth Rollins set his sights on Roman Reigns.

At The Biggest Party of The Summer, Rollins was initially scheduled to face Riddle in a singles match. However, the bout was eventually withdrawn from the match card.

Instead, at SummerSlam, Rollins assaulted Riddle and on the following episode of RAW, set his sights on The Tribal Chief.

The former WWE Universal Champion hinted that with Riddle out of the picture, he would shift his focus to the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns' next title defense will be against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3rd. The Head of the Table was victorious over Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam.

