Vince Russo claims WWE can "blow off the building" with return of 36-year-old top star (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo spoke primarily about 36-year-old Charlotte Flair, who has been on a hiatus for over half a year now. He opined about advanced plans and WWE blowing the roof off with her return.

Vince Russo is a big advocate for Charlotte Flair and believes that a lot should be done with her return. Flair was last seen at WrestleMania Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an incredible "I Quit" match. This resulted in a storyline injury to write her off tv and give her time away from WWE.

Vince Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone on Writing with Russo that WWE creative is always given a heads-up about big returns months in advance:

"Bro, we would always have a return date. And we would have that date weeks and months in advance. So if it's October 1st, I would know 'Ok bro, Charlotte's going to come back on December 15th'. When I knew that I would go into the mold of what I call setting the table." (4:18-4:47)

Russo added that it's important for WWE to set the table for Charlotte's return and that it could blow off the building:

"If I know bro, in ten weeks, eight weeks, Charlotte Flair is coming back... You set the table, you get it in place, and all of a sudden you're building, building, building, and then when the music hits for the return - Boom! Now we're back in business." (4:48-5:30)

How can WWE fulfill Vince Russo's vision for a big return for Charlotte Flair?

It will be interesting to see how WWE handles Charlotte Flair's return and whether it works out the way Vince Russo hopes it will. As of now, the rumor is for to return to the RAW brand to eventually challenge Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 for the RAW Women's Championship.

While fans may not be happy about the match, Charlotte is a big enough star for the match to be a big deal. Also, if the match delivers in quality, then fans are going to be raving about the chemistry they have in the ring.

Do you like the plans for Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

