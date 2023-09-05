Vince Russo comes down hard on WWE legend whose kids were traumatized by violent "chair shots" during a match (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how Mick Foley's family was traumatized when he wrestled hardcore matches.

Mick Foley had a vicious "I Quit" match back in 1999 against The Rock. The encounter is infamous for the brutal chair shots the Hall of Famer took to his head. His family was at ringside during the bout, and his kids were visibly distressed to see Foley get annihilated by The Bramha Bull.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo discussed Mick Foley's "I Quit" match against The Rock. He felt that the legend shouldn't have brought his kids to see the contest, given its violent nature. He thought that Foley's children were traumatized by the encounter.

"I was there with Mick Foley and his kids. Remember that [match] with the chair shots? I still didn't agree with Mick to have his kids right there at ringside while that stuff was going on. They're his kids. Mick can do whatever he wants." [8:27 - 8:42]

Vince Russo also spoke about Chad Gable's daughter crying on WWE RAW

During the same discussion, Vince Russo compared Mick Foley's situation to that of current WWE Superstar Chad Gable from this week's RAW.

Russo claimed that it was heartbreaking to see Gable's daughter crying after he lost his hard-hitting Intercontinental Championship bout against Gunther.

"We get the shot at the end of his little girl crying because he [Gable] lost. I'm pondering this, and I wanted to throw this out there. If you're in the wrestling business and you got kids, at what age do you smarten them up? And should you smarten them up? I'm looking at that poor little girl, and it's breaking my heart. Obviously, she thinks her dad just lost."

With his win over the Alpha Academy member, Gunther has ensured he will become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time in WWE.

What is your take on Russo's comments about having kids watching their parents wrestle? Sound off in the comments section below.

