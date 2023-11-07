Vince Russo comments on whether Ari Emanuel will 'wisen up' to the ratings and push for major changes (Exclusive)

WWE has been doing well from a revenue standpoint, but the TV viewership trends have still not given them a lot of joy, as Vince Russo has pointed out repeatedly. When asked whether Ari Emanuel would take notice of the questionable numbers, Vince didn't expect much to change with WWE's product.

Ever since WWE merged with the UFC earlier this year, Ari Emanuel has been the top boss and viewed as someone who now has the most power in the wrestling promotion, which always remained under the McMahon family's control.

Triple H is spearheading the creative planning, but Emanuel and other top executives of the Endeavor Group will ensure the business side isn't affected. WWE's Monday Night RAW continues to suffer from falling TV ratings, partly due to the NFL games, and Vince Russo was asked if Ari Emanuel will be informed about the issues.

Russo believed Emanuel was already aware of the "situation" in WWE, especially the broken promises made to FOX. Vince stated this on the recent Legion of RAW:

"Come on, man, when they are doing 1.3 million people, and then you know, he knows the situation with Fox. He knows the number that was promised and delivered. I mean, come on, bro," said the ex-WWE writer. [22:00 - 23:00]

Vince Russo on WWE 'phoning it in' with their shows

It's no secret that the Stamford-based company makes a large chunk of its money from TV deals, which are not only lucrative in the United States.

WWE has inked contracts with overseas providers and has its content on TV screens around the world. Vince Russo has often stressed that the company is under no pressure to create compelling programming as they are making their money regardless.

During the same episode of Legion of RAW, Russo further noted that had he been receiving a million dollars for podcasting, he would not have phoned it in like the WWE.

"I swear I could be making a million dollars a year podcasting, and I would never, ever phone a show in. I just wouldn't; I've got too much pride. These guys just, every week, man, it's the same thing." [23:28 - 24:00]

Vince Russo commented on Becky Lynch's rumored issues and sympathized with the popular star, which you can read more about right here.

