"He didn't like it, but he was still doing it" - Vince Russo on Ric Flair

Vince Russo recently commented on the creative differences between Ric Flair and WWE that may have led to his release from the company.

The wrestling industry was hit with another bombshell when WWE announced the release of Ric Flair last week. Rumors started doing the rounds on what may have been the reason for WWE and the 16-time World Champion parting ways.

During the latest episode of 'Writing with Russo' with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE and WCW writer spoke about Ric Flair's WWE release. Russo pointed out that Flair had expressed his dissatisfaction with the Charlotte vs. Lacey Evans feud but still went ahead with it.

Russo mentioned that an AEW stint may be on the cards for Flair but it would not do much for AEW in terms of their viewership:

"Conrad is Flair's son-in-law. And Conrad is tied to AEW and Tony Khan is going to mark out. Again, no disrespect at all, 72-year-old Ric Flair is not gonna bring viewers to that show who aren't already watching. Let's just be honest.

"If you remember bro, he (Flair) was going along with that whole thing (Lacey Evans' pregnancy angle) and he mentioned in an interview that he didn't like it. But he was still doing it. So okay bro, if you did that and you didn't like that, what creative differences could we be talking about after that? I don't know!"

Ric Flair has no animosity with WWE

Since Flair's release, there have been several rumors going round as to what factors may have contributed to his release. However, Flair recently cleared the air, saying there were certain business opportunities that didn't align between the two parties. Flair revealed that he asked for his release from WWE and was granted the same on 3rd August 2021.

What do you think was the possible reason for Flair's departure? Where do you think he turns up next? Does Charlotte follow in her father's footsteps and leave WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham