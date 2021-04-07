"This stuff takes time!" - Former writer slams WWE creative process, highlights RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has criticized WWE's creative process, using RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION as specific examples of where he suspects WWE had no long-term plans for storylines.

Russo implied the company rushes through the preparation of some of its more important storylines, including coming up with story elements mere minutes before shows were due to air.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer explained fleshing out wrestling storylines properly "takes time" and that WWE has a tendency to leave these kinds of creative decisions until the last minute.

"See how you and I are sitting here (and doing this) in fifteen minutes. But this is what it takes. This stuff takes time! You can’t be doing this stuff (from) the seat of your pants bro!"

"Think about how hard this is to do with so many people and so many levels. Because, “You’re gonna bring it to the next level? We’re not gonna like this, so change that. Then we’re gonna bring it to the next level. Oh, I like that but change this.” By the time you get to the end it’s like telephone! You’ve got a totally different story on the board. For all we know, that could have happened for both these angles! There could have been a vision for RETRIBUTION and a vision for RAW Underground! But that’s what we got."

Vince Russo served as Head Writer for WWE from 1997 to 1999, before jumping ship to rival promotion WCW.

RAW Underground was met with criticism from the beginning

RAW Underground

Debuting on the August 3rd episode of Monday Night RAW, RAW Underground drew eyes as a separate entity from WWE's usual wrestling programming. The Fight Club-style show presented WWE Superstars and newcomers in scripted combat situations, with a much darker tone than we've seen from WWE in recent years.

Most fans didn't react well to the segments, resulting in RAW Underground being scrapped mere weeks after its debut.

