Vince Russo criticizes how WWE dealt with popular superstar's injury on RAW this week (Exclusive)

Former wrestling writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how WWE handled Giovanni Vinci's injury on RAW this week.

Ludwig Kaiser and Vinci were in a tag team match against Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso. The Imperium members showed promise in the initial stages of the match as they isolated Kofi in the ring. However, Kingston dropkicked Vinci, probably giving him a concussion. The doctor rushed out to the ring, and the referee stopped the match immediately.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why WWE immediately removed the cameras from Vinci after the injury. He pointed out that in professional sports, whenever someone got injured, the cameras stayed on the athlete to establish that there was an injury. The former writer felt that WWE should have done the same.

"I don't understand bro. So, a guy gets legitimately hurt and we take the cameras off him. I don't understand that bro, in professional sports, when somebody gets hurt, the camera is shooting that person getting hurt. I mean, they're not staying on it for 10 minutes, but they're establishing somebody is hurt. They'll even say, 'He's moving his hands, that's a good sign, whatever.' I don't understand why are we totally not shooting this to show, 'Holy cr*p, I guess people do get hurt in professional wrestling.' I'm sure it's a concussion issue. The dude got kicked in the head." [From 56:45 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

There are no official updates on Vinci's injury, but it will be interesting to see how soon he returns to in-ring action. The wrestler also sent a message on social media addressing the fans.

