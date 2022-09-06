"She has zero star power" – Vince Russo destroys former WWE RAW Women's Champion in epic rant (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels Nikki A.S.H. (FKA Nikki Cross) does not have the star power to make it big in WWE.

The new Women's Tag Team Champions Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez were in action against Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. on RAW this week. The champs made quick work of their opponents as Raquel planted Doudrop with the Tejana Bomb for the win.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he did not see Nikki A.S.H. as a bona fide star.

He clarified he personally did not have a problem with the RAW star, but she did not have the star power to attract audiences.

"Here's your problem. Nikki Cross is not a star. She's a body on this show. She's a wrestler on the roster. She has zero star power. She has had no star power from day one. I don't care how great a worker she is. If she's the nicest person backstage, that's great, that's tremendous. She has zero star power," said Russo. (From 20:56 - 21:25)

Vince Russo feels WWE officials like Nikki A.S.H.

During the conversation, Russo claimed that Nikki is part of the current roster because some people in the back like her. He detailed that people believe the former RAW Women's Champion is a great worker in the ring and a fantastic person.

"Somebody likes her. Somebody thinks she's a great worker," he continued. "I've heard that about Nikki Cross. What a great worker she is! She seems like a sweetheart of a person. She doesn't have any star power, bro." (From 21:30 - 21:55)

While she may not be the top star in the WWE women's division at the moment, Nikki might need to worry about the losses piling up and her differences with tag team partner Doudrop.

