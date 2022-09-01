Vince Russo discloses bizarre reason why RAW star could be considered "difficult to work with" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is a big fan of current RAW star Dexter Lumis. He spoke about the interactions that they had and considers him to be a brilliant creative mind.

However, while praising him, Vince Russo said Lumis allegedly had attitude issues backstage and also revealed an odd reason why the RAW star might be considered 'difficult to work with.'

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo praised Dexter Lumis for having ideas that he believes are "beyond" WWE's understanding. He said that he hopes Lumis isn't deemed as "difficult to work with" because he has better ideas than the creative team:

"I told you, I've dealt with Elias a little bit in a creative capacity. I dealt with Dexter Lumis. He's one of those guys who has ideas that are above and beyond the understanding of the WWE. I hope that doesn't wind up hurting him in the end where he's got better ideas than they've got and suddenly he's 'difficult to work with'. I hope that doesn't happen because this is a great character, this is a very driven and very smart individual." (5:00-5:46)

Vince Russo on why the follow-up of the Dexter Lumis storyline made no sense

On the Legion Of RAW, Vince Russo broke down the segment involving The Miz and Adam Pearce and slammed the logic behind it, stating that The A-Lister not pressing charges made no sense.

"So Miz doesn't wanna talk about it, and a couple of scenes later, Adam Pearce informs us that Lumis was released because Miz didn't want to file any charges. Let me get this straight. Miz doesn't want to talk about it, something traumatic happened, he's scared to death of the guy, he's got eyes on the back of his head throughout the match but he didn't wanna press any charges."

The Miz would lose to the All Mighty Bobby Lashley thanks to Dexter Lumis' appearance and would leave RAW in a hurry - only for it to be revealed that Lumis was hiding in the back seat.

