Vince Russo discusses how WWE RAW pales in comparison to top Attitude Era storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the company not putting on good shows for its fans.

With just a few weeks before SummerSlam, the action has been heating up in WWE. The implosion within The Bloodline has been the focal point of SmackDown, whereas Damian Priest captured eyeballs on the red brand with his Money in the Bank win. Another storyline sparked interest when Brock Lesnar returned and reignited his rivalry with Cody Rhodes.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo explained how the six-man tag team bout between Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day was no match to the programming during WWE's Attitude Era, where the action was fast-paced and made for compelling TV.

"We had the episode last night where Paul Bearer and Kane actually exhumed the bodies of Taker's parents, brought them to the arena, set one on fire, put Taker through the casket with the remains of his mother. Okay, we're gonna put that against the six-man tag at the end of the night?" said Russo. [From 3:25 - 3:47]

Russo asked WWE to keep their program interesting

During the same discussion, Russo mentioned that WWE has strayed away from writing good TV shows. He claimed that although the roster was full of talented athletes, the program was not captivating for casual fans.

"It's got nothing to do with the athletes and the athleticism. I'm not talking about that. I'm talking about a television show. All I ask you to do is this. Here's all I want from a television show, keep me interested. Because if you don't keep me interested, I'm gonna change the channel. And, of course, they got a built-in excuse for tonight. The home run derby was on ESPN tonight, and it literally went down to the final five seconds. It was on during the main event," said Russo. [From 3:53 - 4:33]

SummerSlam will emanate from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5, 2023. While there are no official matches for the card, the next few weeks will be interesting to see how the event shapes up.

