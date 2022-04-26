×
"It's a wrestler getting cheap heat" – Former WWE writer criticizes Edge for RAW segment (Exclusive)

The Rated-R Superstar turned to the dark side
Prityush Haldar
Modified Apr 26, 2022
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo bashed Edge and Damian Priest for using watered-down tactics to get heat from the WWE Universe.

The group known as Judgment Day was in a backstage segment on RAW where Edge berated the Knoxville crowd and announced that Priest would settle his unfinished business with Finn Balor. The Ultimate Opportunist then mocked AJ Styles' injured shoulder and advised him to stay at home.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone and detailed that the Rated-R Superstar was just trying to get the crowd to boo him by badmouthing their city. Russo mentioned that the storyline started with Edge turning to the dark side and being better than everyone else, but it was now just reduced to him getting cheap heat from fans.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"They're so dark and they're so evil that they're getting heat by burying Knoxville," Russo said. "And what is it? At the end of the day, it's a wrestler getting cheap heat using the hometown. That's what it is. Okay. I mean, Aleister Black didn't do that." (From 22:00 - 23:10)

Edge and AJ Styles are set to collide again at WrestleMania Backlash

AJ Styles will try to dethrone Edge from his 'Mountain of Omnipotence' at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Phenomenal One has fallen prey to the vile tactics of the Rated-R Superstar on several occasions and will look to turn the tables on him.

Who will get the win at #WMBacklash when @AJStylesOrg takes on @EdgeRatedR? https://t.co/KcZl1EZFik

The Ultimate Opportunist had already put Styles on the shelf for a few weeks with a Conchairto ahead of their WrestleMania clash. Last week, the Master and his disciple Damian Priest injured AJ's shoulder, leading to his absence from RAW last night.

हिन्दी